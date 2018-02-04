CM Punk Teases His Next UFC Fight In Chicago

It appears that former WWE Champion and current UFC welterweight fighter CM Punk is preparing for his next MMA bout.

Punk made his pro-MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last September but lost the bout by first-round submission.

The promotion announced on Saturday that their UFC 225 PPV event would take place in Chicago on June 9th at the United Center. Shortly after the announcement was made, Punk took to his Twitter account and teased possibly fighting at the event.