CM Punk & Wade Bennett To Serve As Hosts For Season 3 Of Ultimate BeastMaster

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that they have renewed Ultimate Beastmaster for a third season on their service with a new format and the show featuring contestants from the United Kingdom and Australia for the first time.

CM Punk will be co-hosting the United States side of things, alongside current presenter Tiki Barber, while former WWE superstar Stu Bennett (better known as Wade Barrett/Bad News Barrett) will be co-hosting the United Kingdom side of things.

The third season, which in full will feature contestants from the United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Brazil, France, Italy, Mexico and South Korea, will launch later this year globally on Netflix.