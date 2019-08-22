CM Punk Working With FS1?, Kurt Angle Comments On AEW

– There has reportedly been talk about CM Punk possibly hosting an FS1 talk show which would not likely go over well with WWE. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the rumor:

“What we do know that is interesting is that CAA, which represents Punk and also represents WWE, has had an agent reach out to FOX head honchos about Punk as a co-host of the upcoming new FS 1 talk show.”

At this time, it’s believed that Punk hasn’t been in any negotiations yet with FOX regarding the job.

– During a recent Facebook Q&A, Kurt Angle commented on AEW and compared AEW to TNA’s rise:

“I see some similarities. AEW has a very long road ahead of them. I know that the talent there is up for a challenge. The can succeed if done right, but AEW will need to realize they will always be #2. WWE is way too big and has way too many years behind them for a new company to step in and take over the top spot. I recall when TNA tried to compete against WWE on Monday nights. I told the TNA office that we will never beat WWE. I told them we should realize that we’re #2 and should be happy with it. AEW has a tough road. Can they succeed? Yes. Will they beat WWE in ratings and arena ticket sales? No.”