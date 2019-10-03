CM Punk – WWE Backstage Confirmed?, Bayley Makes HIAC Challenge

– With no Smackdown women’s title match set for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, Bayley issued a challenge to Candice LeRae for this Sunday’s event:
@CandiceLeRae well damn. I still don’t have a match at HIAC. How about another title match?
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) 3 October 2019
– Twitter account @FightOracle noted the following about CM Punk’s possible role with the WWE Backstage show:
-BREAKING-
I am told @cmpunk to @FS1 as a commentator on WWE is a done deal. #WWEBackstage
— Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) 2 October 2019