CM Punk – WWE Speculation, News On Poor RAW – SmackDown Attendance

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding CM Punk and WWE:

“The impression from WWE is that they believe he wants back in but right now it’s nothing they are counting on doing.”

Meltzer noted that Punk did get an offer from AEW several months back but the belief is that there hasn’t been contact since. Meltzer added that is Punk comes back to wrestling, it’ll likely be with WWE despite the company’s lawsuit against him.

– Despite them being the first TV tapings in San Fransico in 15 years and the events taking place at the new Chase Center, this week’s RAW and Smackdown drew poor attendance. F4WOnline.com reports that RAW drew around 6,500 fans which many sections tarped off and Smackdown only drew around 3,500.