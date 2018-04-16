CM Punk’s Next Opponent Vows To Beat Him At UFC 225

It’s been well established that former WWE Champion CM Punk will be fighting Mike Jackson at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Jackson recently did an interview with TMZ and commented on his upcoming fight with CM Punk.

“I’m just going in here to beat him up a little bit and show him it’s not for him.” Jackson continued, “If you bring in someone else … it’s not gonna get this type of buzz. It’s getting this type of buzz because of me. This is a storyline not even Vince McMahon could write.”