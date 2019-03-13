CM Punk’s Response To Fan Telling Him To Return To WWE, Sasha Banks – Bayley

— CM Punk had an exchange with a fan yesterday on Twitter who told him to return to WWE.

The fan wrote, “Honestly just go back to the wwe you’ve proved your point.”

Punk responded, “My point? It’s time to move on my friend. I have. Why can’t you? I seriously want to help you.”

The fan wrote, “I’m sorry. I love you.”

Punk responded, “Nah man. You need to do better. Leave your toxic opinion behind you. Stop attacking people on social media. Elevate things you like. Don’t tear down things and people you don’t.”

— The IIconics continued to call out WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley on last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are wondering why The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection have yet to show up on SmackDown LIVE.

Bayley responded to Kay and Royce on Twitter:

The IIconics’ response:

