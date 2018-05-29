CM Punk’s Trial With WWE Doctor Begins Today

The current status of WWE Doctor Chris Amann suing Phil “CM Punk” Brooks and Colt Cabana is back on.

If you recall, the county set a trial date for the case, which is May 21, 2018, starting at 9:30 a.m. The case was assigned to Judge Maras in Court Room 2006 in Chicago. Then the case was delayed but is back on and starts today.

The reason for the lawsuit is because of the comments Punk made during an appearance on Colt Cabana’s “Art of Wrestling” podcast from November of 2014 about Amann’s treatment of Punk while in WWE.



Punk will fight Mike Jackson at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on June 9. This marks Punk’s second pro-MMA bout after he lost in his debut to Mickey Gall at UFC 203 by first-round submission.

Amann is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages and an undetermined amount of punitive damages for the comments.



