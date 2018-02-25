CMLL Star To Appear At ROH Manhattan Mayhem

Ring Of Honor Wrestling sent out the following:



CMLL’S SOBERANO JR WILL COMPETE AT MANHATTAN MAYHEM



On Saturday, March 3, Ring of Honor returns to the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom for one of ROH’s signature events, Manhattan Mayhem, a show that has gained a reputation as being full of surprises, with last year being no different! The Hardys shocked the world when they emerged from the darkness and defeated the Young Bucks for the ROH World Tag Team Championships! And LATER in the night, Bully Ray made his ROH debut when saved the Briscoes from a Bullet Club beat down!



This year, ROH will be pulling out all of the stops once again! This year’s Manhattan Mayhem features a New York debut of one of the fastest-rising luchadors in the world! Soberano Jr. makes his United States debut at Manhattan Mayhem!



Soberano Jr. had the biggest year of his career in 2017, making his first tour of Japan during New Japan and CMLL’s Fantastica Mania while winning Torneo Gran Alternativa, a tournament that teams a young wrestler with an established veteran, with partner Caristico, La Copa Junior with his father Euforia, and the Mexican National Welterweight Championship from Rey Cometa!



Soberano Jr. has retained the championship after nearly a year of tough defenses and has been pushing himself to the limit in Japan competing in the 2018 Fantasticamania Tour once more! Now, one of the hottest, most in-demand luchadors comes to the United States for the first time, competing in the Big Apple with the lights shining the brightest at Manhattan Mayhem!



Ring of Honor Presents: MANHATTAN MAYHEM

Local Time: Saturday, Mar 3, 2018 07:00pm EST

The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom



311 W 34th Street

New York, New York 10001



SIGNED TO COMPETE:



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS AND ADAM PAGE



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



JAY LETHAL



“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “THE HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)



FLIP GORDON



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



SHANE TAYLOR