Cody and Brandi Rhodes Comment On All Elite Wrestling TV Deal

In a media conference after the Double or Nothing rally, All Elite Wrestling’s Cody and Brandi Rhodes commented on AEW working towards a television deal:

Brandi: “Obviously, that’s always the goal for everything, and as Cody said, we are a start-up so we are in some very baby phases right now. What I can say is more information on that will definitely be forthcoming – sooner than later.”

Cody: “Yeah, we’re gonna try – again, real slow, we’re gonna stagger – obviously, to have Chris Jericho here today to give us what we call in the wrestling industry the rub and for him to, no pun intended, go all in with All Elite Wrestling – I want that to be the news today. So that meant we held some things back. Cause we want to do this slow, we want to do it correct. So you’ll probably get more tidbits… TV is massively important, but it’s not the end all be all because as you’ve seen with Being The Elite and the medium we have, but we have big plans.”