Cody Rhodes Responds To Vince McMahon’s ‘Blood And Guts’ Comments

In a video to promote AEW on TNT’s debut, Cody Rhodes responded to Vince McMahon’s comments about AEW being “blood and guts” wrestling:

“So how did all this begin? Was it with a club and a whisper or are these roots planted long ago?,” said Rhodes. “They said we couldn’t and Matt, Nick and I said we could. With All In there was a satisfaction in proving people wrong. Then enter Kenny Omega, the Khan family, All Elite Wrestling, and the fans said that we could and there was an equal satisfaction in proving people right. So, what happens now? Plain and simple, wrestling fans and wrestlers alike have a chance to take back their space.

Recently there were some very public comments made about us where we were referred to as ‘blood and guts’ and it was said with such a braggart candor that you’d think the person saying it felt like they were bulletproof. I wonder if the person tasted their own words before they spit them out because the entirety of our business is built on blood and guts. Every man or woman who ever stepped into the ring regardless of race, color, creed, political affiliation or sexual identity felt blood and guts and passion. Because we don’t care they don’t care. If you say we’re blood and guts I say you bet your ass we’re blood and guts. Wrestling returns to TNT after 18 years. 18 long years. So I ask you once again, if not us, who? If not now, when? So join us for history October 2 in Washington DC … We need you now more than ever. I’m all in, are you?”