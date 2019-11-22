Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW Losing To NXT, Samoa Joe’s Commentary

– Cody Rhodes commented on AEW losing to NXT in the TV viewership battle this week:

Take it on the chin, learn from it, get up off the mat and get to work. Excuses are for assholes. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 21, 2019

– WWE was reportedly pleased with how Samoa Joe did on RAW commentary this week. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“We were told that everyone recognized how good Joe is, and the general feeling internally is that Lawler has been better than expected and with his experience has helped Vic Joseph to get into the right rhythm.”

Joe is expected to return to in-ring action once his broken thumb heals.