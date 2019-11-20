Cody Rhodes Addresses CM Punk and Punk’s Response To Backstage

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Cody Rhodes addressed a fan’s claim that he was unprofessional when it came to his talks with CM Punk:

– Following his appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk joked that he might not have a job anymore and noted that he wasn’t supposed to use profanity. However, Punk said he felt great since he got to be himself during the show.

