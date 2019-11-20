Cody Rhodes Addresses CM Punk and Punk’s Response To Backstage

– Cody Rhodes addressed a fan’s claim that he was unprofessional when it came to his talks with CM Punk:

I was not unprofessional in my conduct. I never texted anybody an offer. He’s doing what he wants to do and fans should be happy that he’s happy regardless of which promotion. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 18, 2019

– Following his appearance on WWE Backstage, CM Punk joked that he might not have a job anymore and noted that he wasn’t supposed to use profanity. However, Punk said he felt great since he got to be himself during the show.