Cody Rhodes Addresses Fan Feedback and Pharaoh Incident

Cody Rhodes responded to fan feedback on Twitter and also indicated that a pyrotechnic was let go over the incident with his dog Pharaoh being scared at All Out:

Loved them. That’s why I stayed out there after Dark ended. There’s a lot of action. There’s a dedicated effort moving forward to showcase the wrestlers in not just a match setting. Thanks for the feedback. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 28, 2019

Yea, that pyro tech was more scared when Brandi got ahold of him. Got the “cya bye” on the spot. Lucky P found me on stage and was okay. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 28, 2019