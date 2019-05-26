Cody Rhodes Addresses His Triple H Entrance At Double Or Nothing

During the post Double or Nothing media conference, Cody Rhodes talked about destroying Triple H’s throne at Double or Nothing. Cody said the segment was designed to show everyone that he’s still a wrestler first and foremost and mentioned how they “burned the bridge” with the DON PPV. Cody said he thought his entrance was “pretty cool” and it was part of the process of making the show better than All In. Cody called the show a wrestling “buffet” which a variety of content for the fans.

