Cody Rhodes Addresses Potential Return To The WWE

Former ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes answered fan questions on Twitter yesterday. During the Q&A, he spoke about a WWE return.
Unlikely. They have a huge place in my heart. They raised me.
But my music is my music and I play it how I want, I am literally incapable of taking direction. https://t.co/1OKmD58nVN
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2018
Absolutely not. I watched Dream' throw 2 million dollars in a hole doing that ha.
I plan to just continue being the greatest wrestler of my era. The hardest working. And I'm gonna' build a private army with the excess resources…call it "outer heaven" https://t.co/o11XPvPW1N
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2018