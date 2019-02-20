Cody Rhodes and Joey Ryan Comment On Tye Dillinger Requesting His WWE Release

Cody Rhodes and Joey Ryan are among the wrestlers that have publicly commented on Tye Dillinger asking for his release from WWE:
Fearless. I can’t wait to see what you do next. I wish you all the happiness in the world old friend.
Don’t settle. https://t.co/ZTcZtDiycf
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 20, 2019
When I started wrestling, WWE roster guys were told “these indie guys are coming for your jobs” so as extra talent, we got treated like dirt. Now these WWE roster guys are quitting their jobs and coming for our indie money.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) February 20, 2019