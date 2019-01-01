Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ Roles With All Elite Wrestling, AEW Merchandise

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following about the roles that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will be having with the new promotion:

I also know of some popular WWE wrestlers watching what happens with All Elite Wrestling very closely, as they’re unhappy creatively and looking for a change of scenery. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) January 1, 2019

– All Elite Wrestling already has a merchandise page on ProWrestlingTees.com: