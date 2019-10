Cody Rhodes addressed the AEW Dynamite viewership numbers in a post on Twitter:

We are happy and our partner is happy. We overshot projections and set a record for a WM debut. This is the era of cord cutting, simulcast and dvr bumps. We are proud of how incredible the numbers have been and know we need to work hard now more than ever.

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 21, 2019