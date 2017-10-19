Cody Rhodes Comments On How Much Money He Makes, Talks About Racism

Cody Rhodes commented on Twitter about how much money he makes in his post-WWE career:
Hate to be tacky but I make triple per match now versus when I was with wwe & ROH offered me double my downside
Success shouldn't bother you
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2017
Cody was also asked if he gets backlash about being in a interracial relationship and here was his response:
A great deal actually. Casual racism is still racism.
There's no place for it today. The world should be united more than ever. https://t.co/7UnEK3vldq
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 19, 2017