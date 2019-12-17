Cody Rhodes Comments On Luke Harper and Marty Scurull

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Cody Rhodes commented on the free agents in the wrestling world:

Luke Harper: “He would be great as part of AEW. He’s a name that when you hear they’ve asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”

Marty Scurll: “Marty is going to do what Marty is going to do. We all love Marty. Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn’t look at as permanent for him. He’s very much testing the waters here and there and that’s pretty much all I can say on Marty.”