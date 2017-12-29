Cody Rhodes Discusses Leaving WWE, Wrestling Kurt Angle, Working With Billy Corgan

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Former ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes spoke with Wrestledope.com before his spoken word show in Cork, Ireland. Here are the highlights.

On working with Billy Corgan:

“I’m passed the concept of, Oh he’s not a wrestler, he shouldn’t be involved in wrestling. He is an entertainer and they fall in line. An entertainer with a ton of equity, worldwide experience, proven. It’s Billy man, he’s famous!, he’s a rockstar!. I thought he was wonderful, great for pro wrestling. He had some music made for me and didn’t know I wanted to use my other music. That was one of the hardest moments of perhaps my life. To see his face when I heard the music and know that I’m going to ask him to use my other music. Especially someone who is a musician. It’s a moment frozen in time. Me and Billys’ relationship I want to build off that moment to where we are good buds because that was a tough one!.”

On leaving WWE:

“I did make every effort I possibly could. It just was a matter of, no faith in me at a certain juncture turns around well you know what I don’t have faith in you guys either. But let’s not end on such a sour note. It’s rather dramatic and seems more sour than it really is. It’t not, the Rhodes in WWE have a wonderful history. I’m glad they let me go, they are the house that built me and you never now I might be there again one day”.

On being free from WWE:

“The feeling, the sensation behind it is, it’s exciting to cherry pick and select and be your own boss and to be in control of your own brand, however it’s a lot of work.”

On wrestling Kurt Angle in UK:

“To have a record crowd for What Culture, to be in there with Kurt Angle and not to be just like Kurt Angle plus garnish. For it instead to be, Kurt Angle V Cody Rhodes, our second match actually, it was very vindicating. It’s also nice, you know, the greatest revenge in all the world is success so it’s nice to be vindicated.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR