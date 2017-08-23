Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Thinks He Can Get His Last Name Back From WWE, Talks Post-WWE & ROH

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler’s podcast, Dinner With The King, to promote their match-up this weekend for Northeast Wrestling with the NEW Heavyweight Championship and Ring Of Honor Championship being on the line. Here are the highlights:

His current situation with ROH: “Ring of Honor hates the fact that I genuinely remained a free agent; I did not sign a contract with them. I signed on for various dates, and I have many dates left with them. I really like Ring of Honor. But I’m not going to be exclusive anywhere. I did exclusive.”

His post-WWE career: “This is the happiest I’ve been in my career. It’s been so rewarding to get out there and do my own schedule. I’m very much a happy man. It’s a cool time.”

The Cody Rhodes name and WWE owning it: “It’s a very simple matter of, if I want to ask for my last name, if I want to ask for Cody Rhodes back to perform under it — I perform under it at non-televised events, it’s not secret to the fans that’s my last name — but when it comes to television, that’s WWE’s intellectual property. And I am wholeheartedly sure that if I were to ask them to go by Rhodes, they would have no problem.

“But I don’t mind going by just Cody. I think there’s something cool about it.”