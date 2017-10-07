Cody Rhodes Issues Statement About WarGames Returning

Cody Rhodes issued the following statement on social media about WWE bringing back the WarGames concept for NXT:

Received a lot of praise, but also a good deal of criticism in regards to my remarks on Starrcade & War Games…with that said I’d like to clarify my position and clear up some confusion. As I try to climb the ladder in my sport, with every arena I walk into, I carry my Father’s legacy. It is also my job to protect it. Literally. As head of his estate, I try to always honor and never exploit. There’s no guidebook on how I’m supposed to do that. I loved him. He was my best friend and his death was a shock. My comments are certainly from the heart, but they are measured and I stand by them.

Nobody ever claimed they needed me or Michelle’s permission. “I was told” doesn’t mean anything more than that. They didn’t have to, but they did and for that I am thankful. Dusty didn’t just name/grid/book these events…he gave them life. Starrcade he did in honor of my Sister, Teil. The PPV era would have come much later without the direct consequences of closed circuit and the large scale event concept. HOWEVER, I do understand that to the victor goes the spoils, and that my Dad’s many many creations for Jim Crockett Promotions and later WCW…they belong to WWE. They can do with them what they choose. That doesn’t mean I always have to like it though. If my Father had not been a public figure, I wouldn’t have to share him with the millions of wrestling fans out there. But I gladly do share him. I want generations of fans to know what he brought…because I feel it’s a beautiful legacy filled with treasures.