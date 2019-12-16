Cody Rhodes Makes Announcement About AEW Milestone

View this post on Instagram

I am immeasurably proud of AEW. To sell over 100,000 tickets in our first year as an enterprise is staggering, and it stands as a reminder to all of us how important pro-wrestling is and our responsibility to the fans who have granted us the luxury of playing in this game. I want to thank pro-wrestling fans, the Khan family, our incredible roster, our production staff, and our partners at Warner Media. I can’t wait to see what happens next. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt