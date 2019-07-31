Cody Rhodes Makes Statement About Casual/Hardcore AEW Fans

Cody Rhodes recently did an interview with Busted Open Radio regarding the fans that AEW’s product will be appealing to:

“So my focus is always the base that built AEW,” Cody added. “And that base, if you’ve seen it, you get it. And if you haven’t seen it, it’s just something that you have to see and feel. Bully [Ray] knows what I’m talking about. Because there’s a lot of confidence, that sometimes can get misplaced for arrogance on my half or The Elite’s behalf, but I’ve seen the power. I’ve seen it. And that’s why I want to focus on them first and foremost.”

“There’s people who are plenty critical of what AEW does and instead of signal boosting that, I’d rather a hundred of the fans that we have in that base than that one sulky son of a bitch that’s not coming on-board anyways. You guys know that first way to fail is to try and please everybody, but I gotta take care of the people who brought us to the dance in the first place … and I think that will be appealing on a global level.”