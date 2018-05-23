Cody Rhodes On Learning From Rey Mysterio, Which WWE Star He Was Jealous Of

Cody Rhodes was recently on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights (H/T to Wrestling Inc):

Learning from Rey Mysterio:

“I have a Wookiee life debt to Rey Mysterio and he doesn’t even know it.” Cody continued, “Rey was kind of the one who ribbed me and brought me into the office that day with Vince [McMahon] and said, ‘I want to work Cody at WrestleMania – he [has] got some good ideas.’ And I did, thank God. And that’s where I think Vince kind of even played me. He said, like, ‘oh, do you have it on paper?’ and I actually had it on paper in my bag and I handed it to him. And after that, he kind of just grumbled and I got a ‘yes’ out of that grumble. I owe Rey everything I have, man. He [doesn’t] even know. He [doesn’t] even spell my name right, C-O-D-E-Y. That’s got to be a rib.”

Being jealous of Ted DiBiase, Jr:

“There was this pivotal moment where I had to stop competing with my peers like Dolph Ziggler, and [The] Miz, and DiBiase, and [Jack] Swagger, all those guys.” Cody recalled, “there came a moment when I stopped competing with them. We did a South America tour and after a show, Teddy got real drunk on the bus. Many guys get real drunk on the bus. I loved Teddy, but I was really jealous of him, just incredibly jealous of him. And he came into catering and he was so drunk only one eye was open, and he’s kind of just like slurring his words, and he approached the piano. It was a really nice piano in the middle of South America, like this balcony overlooking the water, and all this. And he flipped the piano lid up real hard and I was like, ‘oh no, this is going to be a mess.’ And he sat down and with one eye, he starts playing, and he starts playing some of the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard from a piano and he’s just smashed, just destroyed. And I actually remember I told someone at the table, ‘do you know what? I’m done. I’m done competing with him. He’s just… I’m just going to compete with myself because when you’re a [WWE] Hall Of Famer’s son and you don’t have to work very hard to get the gig, it becomes a matter of once you get the gig, you have to work incredibly hard to even get in your own discussion.”