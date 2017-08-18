Cody Rhodes On WWE Putting A Spotlight On ROH & NJPW, Highs And Lows Of Wrestling, The Bullet Club

Ring Of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Crave and discussed a number of professional wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

The highs and lows of professional wrestling: “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can because I know in wrestling, you get yo-yoed. The high is the high and the low is the low and because of my prior experience, I’m terrified of the low. The low may never happen. This run may go for a minute but I’m terrified it will happen any second so I’m just going to have fun with it.”

The ongoing rise of The Bullet Club: “Right around the time I joined Bullet Club, there was a lot of ‘Oh Bullet Club is dead. As people were saying that, Kenny Omega is having the greatest match of all-time, Hot Topic deals are being signed, it really has gone to a mainstream level, the addition of Marty Scurll, he’s got a deal with Topman Suits, there’s a lot of rumbling about Pop! Funkos in 2018 so it only gets better because I didn’t want to be part of Bullet Club when it completely imploded.”

WWE putting a spotlight on NJPW and ROH: “WWE and NXT have put a huge spotlight on Ring of Honor whether they meant to or not. But by essentially taking all of Ring of Honor’s stars and propelling them to the top, people tend to look at this and the partnership with New Japan being exclusive to ROH. I think me and the Bucks really want to see where we can get this place, how far we can go, crowds that were 400-600, let’s see if we can get those crowds to 1,000-1,500 or places that are huge and drawing 4,000 let’s see if we can get them to 8,000. Realistic goals have been set and I’d like to hit them all while I have the title.”