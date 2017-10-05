Cody Rhodes Reacts To NXT Spoiler, Roman Reigns Gets Top WWE 2K18 Score

– According to GamesRadar.com, Roman Reigns has been given the highest rating of any superstar in the new WWE 2K18 video game. Reigns has been given a 95 ranking score out of 100. The next highest score was 93 which was given to John Cena, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and The Undertaker. The site notes that WWE makes the final decisions for the ratings and not 2K Games.

– Cody Rhodes reacted to the major spoiler from Wednesday night’s NXT tapings and revealed if he was upset with WWE using his father Dusty Rhodes’ concept with the following tweet: