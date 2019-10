During an interview with Joe Cronin, Cody Rhodes talked about the AEW chants at the end of the Hell in a Cell PPV:

“It was flattering. I wouldn’t be one to gloat about it only because I know that one of the guys in that match got concussed and this job ain’t that easy, but nevertheless whenever we hear those chants, it’s more validation that what we’re doing and what we’ve been saying about this market existing, it’s real.”