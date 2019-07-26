Cody Rhodes Responds To CM Punk’s AEW Interview, Hangman Page Spoof

During a Twitter Q&A, Cody Rhodes addressed what CM Punk said about AEW in an interview with ESPN.com. Here was what Punk said about his talks with Cody:

“The last thing I got — I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don’t even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, “Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.” I’m kind of damned if I do, damned if I don’t. I always think if somebody wants to do business with me, they can come talk to me. Texting offers isn’t really a way to do good business, at least.”

Here was Cody’s response:

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

“Hangman” Adam Page also spoofed Punk’s comments with the following Tweet: