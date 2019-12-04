Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan’s Criticism

Cody Rhodes responded to a fan’s criticism over AEW announcing Hikura Shida vs. Kris Statlander for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

Why am I tagged in this friend?

I’m not Meltzer(he’s been equally critically of me…remember all in and how it started ha?). I’m also not my dad.

No need to stir up drama on a random Monday night. This is a beautiful time to be a wrestler and a fan. Do the work & have fun.

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 3, 2019