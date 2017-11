As previously noted, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are planning to run their own self-financed wrestling event in a 10,000 seat building next year.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes revealed that he wants to defend the ROH World Title against Daniel Bryan in the main event of the show. Bryan’s WWE contract is set to expire in the summer.

You can check out the full audio clip of Rhodes talking about the upcoming “All In” event below: