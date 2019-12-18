Cody Rhodes Reveals Original WWE Money in the Bank Plans

In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Cody Rhodes discussed how he was originally scheduled to win Money in the Bank twice during his WWE career:

“I’m so far removed now I can give you a little bit of detail on this, and I hold no grudges and I’m not sour over it. But the two years prior to that Money in the Bank [in 2013], I was told I was winning Money in the Bank.”

“This is two years in a row. Two years in a row I was told in advance I was winning Money in the Bank and both times, it changed on the day. On the actual day.”

“So, if you guys ever wonder why I get a little spicy every now and then – that’s a life-changing decision that you’re prepared for that then changes. You have to have very thick skin in wrestling sometimes, mine’s not that thick.”