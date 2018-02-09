Cody Rhodes Talks How The Stardust Character Led to His WWE Departure

Former ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FOX Sports. Here are the highlights:

On opportunities in WWE:

“In WWE, you’re always given the opportunity,” said Cody. “They have such a large brand — you’re on the (WWE) Network, you’re on YouTube, you’re on USA Network, you’re on so many platforms. I just think it didn’t feel right. I don’t know what specifically.”

On Stardust:

“Maybe I just wasn’t meant to do Stardust as long as I had done it, so it didn’t feel right. I remember putting some concept art together for what I would look like as just Cody Rhodes, as just Cody, the wrestler,” said Cody. “And it really just appealed to me in such a way that if I couldn’t do it in WWE, I thought well, I’ve saved my money, I know a little bit about the game, I’m going to go and do it on my own and see how I do. And it ended up being the best decision I’ve ever made.”