Cody Rhodes Thanks ROH Following His Last Appearance

Former Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes appears to have wrapped up with ROH following Saturday’s TV tapings which featured him teaming with fellow Elite members Hangman Page & the Young Bucks against Flip Gordon, Jay Lethal, Beretta & Chuckie T in the dark match.

Although his contract expired back in October, he had been working on a handshake deal since then and Saturday’s taping was his last scheduled date. Rhodes took to his official Twitter account where he wrote the following:

“Thank you to all the fans. Thank you to a wonderfully talented locker-room. Thank you to an outstanding crew/production top-to-bottom. Thank you Joe Koff & Greg Gilleland. Thank you ROH, I needed “shelter from the storm” & you gave me a home the past 2 years. Beautiful experience.”