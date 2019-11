Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he will make his career announcement on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he had planned to make last week:

This week’s @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me. Wednesday – 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/EOnsNwtJoy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 4, 2019