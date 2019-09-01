Cody Rhodes Speaks Out About His Relationship With Vince McMahon

During a Starrcast III panel, Cody Rhodes spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon during his time in WWE:

“I want to be the star player. I want to talk to you and know you. It’s really weird when you’re trying and trying and trying, and you just don’t click. It’s okay that my dreams, it’s okay that they changed. Because the product changed [in WWE]. There was a time where if you were on a live event, and you tore the house down, Arn Anderson took that report to Vince and he told him. Monday, you were on TV. You had earned it. Now, I’m not saying that’s not the case, but it didn’t feel like it was the same. I got tired of wanting him to hit the ball back when I knew there was more to do. Why try to impress one guy when you have the whole world to impress. I don’t think he’s ever going to like me as a wrestler or a man. I don’t give a damn. It’s out of respect. It’s your opinion, great. Why try for this one guy?”

Cody also talked about Vince’s relationship his father Dusty and brother Dustin:

“I think he had a great relationship with Dusty and [Goldust]. I think he thought I was the same and that I would like the same things. I am nothing like either of them. I think [Vince] thought I would have the same rapport. But no, I’m a different person.”