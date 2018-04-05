Commentary Team Confirmed For Women’s Battle Royal Match At WrestleMania

WWE issued the following:

WWE Universe, keep your hands, arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times because you are about to embark on The Grandest Stage of Them All when WrestleMania 34 takes over New Orleans this Sunday. And sports-entertainment’s biggest night of the year begins with a special two-hour WrestleMania Kickoff, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 5 ET/2 PT.

Renee Young, along with an all-star panel including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, will have the latest updates, breaking news and inside information going into the grand spectacle. How will the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry end? Can AJ Styles keep his WWE Championship in a dream match against Shinsuke Nakamura? Will Asuka’s streak finally end at the hands of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair? Will The Undertaker answer John Cena’s challenge? The WrestleMania Kickoff will feature Superstar guests, exclusive matches and plenty of surprises!

In addition, there will be three historic matches on the Kickoff: the first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as a special guest commentator; the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, featuring special guest commentators WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler; and the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament featuring Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali.

Don’t miss the action this Sunday, beginning with the WrestleMania Kickoff at 5 ET/2 PT! In addition to the award-winning WWE Network, the Kickoff can also be seen for free on WWE.com, the WWE App, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+. The second hour of the Kickoff also airs live on USA Network.