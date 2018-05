As a result of beating Daniel Bryan and Big Cass in a triple threat men’s Qualifying Money in the Bank match on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena, Samoa Joe has been added to the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank event.

He joins Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Roode in the match.