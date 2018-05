As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Worcester, MA at the DCU Center on the USA Network, Lana defeated Billie Kay and Naomi beat Sonya Deville in Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

As a result of these wins, Lana and Naomi have been added to the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the upcoming MITB PPV event.

They join Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Natalya in the match.