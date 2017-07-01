Complete Roster For The WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament, Preview To Air After Monday’s RAW

In an update on the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament that airs next weekend, the full 16-man roster for the two-night tournament is now official:

* Danny Burch

* Mark Andrews

* Roy Johnson

* Dan Moloney

* Joseph Conners

* Tyson T-Bone

* James Drake

* Tyler Bate

* Sam Gradwell

* Jordan Devlin

* Wolfgang

* Pete Dunne

* HC Dyer

* Trent Seven

* Saxon Huxley

* Tucker

There will be a preview for the tournament that premieres on the WWE Network after Monday’s loaded RAW from New Orleans goes off the air. Below is a preview: