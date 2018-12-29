Complete Spoilers For WWE RAW On New Year’s Eve

This Monday’s New Year’s Eve episode of Raw was filmed Friday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Here are complete spoilers for the show.

— Raw kicked off with Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage. The crowd was firmly behind Ziggler with “let’s go Ziggler” chants. McIntyre picked up the win with two straight claymore kicks in a row. McIntyre attacked Ziggler with a chair after the match and verbally taunted Ziggler. McIntyre proclaimed himself to be the “King of the Raw Jungle” and declared himself as a Royal Rumble entrant.

— Footage is shown of Triple H and Shane McMahon arriving to the arena by car.

— Seth Rollins came out and wanted a rematch with Dean Ambrose for the IC Title. This led to Triple H coming out and stating that there would be no automatic rematch. Triple H said that Rollins would have to fight Bobby Lashley for an opportunity. Shane McMahon then came out and said there would be a “fresh start” battle royal with the winner facing Ambrose.

— The battle royal participants included Zack Ryder (his first match on Raw in 2018), Curt Hawkins, Lucha House Party, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, B-Team, Ascension, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin. Jose, Balor, and Corbin got individual entrances.

Jose was the first one eliminated. Balor got eliminated and there were heavy boos. Apollo won when he eliminated Corbin.

— Natalya announced backstage that she is entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Nia Jax and Tamina then attacked her.

– Baron Corbin complained about the battle royal and stated that it wasn’t fair. Corbin said nobody deserves change more than him and Corbin was interrupted by Elias. There were “you’re a loser” chants at Corbin. Corbin and Elias ended up fighting in the crowd. Corbin retreated and Elias stood tall.

– Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad when Bayley pinned Sarah Logan.

– Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins by DQ when Rollins used a chair. Lio Rush had been interfering during the match and Rollins finally had enough. Rollins took out both of them with the chair.

– Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno in a handicap match when Mahal pinned Rhyno.

– Dean Ambrose defeated Apollo Crews with Dirty Deeds to retain the IC Title.

– For the January 7th live Raw, Alexa Bliss will have a “Moment of Bliss” talk show segment with guest Ronda Rousey.

– Ronda Rousey and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Tamina when Rousey forced Tamina to tap out with the armbar.