Concern Regarding Sheamus’ Future With WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently commented on Sheamus being injured and his status with WWE, courtesy of ringsidenews.com:

“I had heard last year that there were a lot of people that were surprised that Sheamus could still wrestle as effectively as he could considering some of the injury issues and the pain that he had been in.”

“Honestly the thing I was told by one wrestler was that if he got through WrestleMania that would be really awesome. Not as if they were hoping that or the company was hoping that, but that wrestler personally was hoping that Sheamus could get through this WrestleMania and he did and that was about it. No update yet, but man, with a bad neck and then you get a concussion on top of that, that’s not hot.”