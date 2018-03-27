Confirmed Matches For Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Cali Combat Show

Impact Wrestling taped their One Night Only: Cali Combat show over the weekend. The show will air May 11th on the Global Wrestling Network. Here are the matches:
– LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Ballard Brothers (Shane Ballard & Shannon Ballard)
– Allie vs. Samara
– Austin Aries vs. Eli Drake
– Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards
– Moose vs. Alberto El Patron
