Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:



– Singles Match: EC3 vs. Raul Mendoza.



– Singles Match: Dakota Kai vs. Vanessa Borne.



– Tag Team Match: War Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery.



– Singles Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kassius Ohno.