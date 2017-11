Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network will feature matches from the recent NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas. Here are the confirmed matches:

— Peyton Royce vs. Kairi Sane

— Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews

— Adam Cole vs. then-NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as special referee.