WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, January 4th, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:

– There will be a sit down segment with Shayna Baszler and NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon

– Singles Match: No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi



– Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Luscious Latasha



– Singles Match: Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream.