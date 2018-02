WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, February 1, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the non-spoiler matches for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream vs. No Way Jose.



– Singles Match: Nikki Cross vs. Vanessa Borne.



– Tag Team Match: The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) vs. two unnamed enhancement talents.



– NXT Title Match: NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae)