Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE taped tonight’s episode of Raw earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. Here are the non-spoiler matches for the show:

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

– Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose vs. Baron Corbin to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas vs. Breezango

– Natalya, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

– Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs. The Revival in a non-title match.

– Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James vs. Bayley to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

– Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor and Braun Strowman.

– Kevin Owens vs. Elias vs. Bobby Lashley to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.